Unima’s Dr Kaombe appointed CEDE chairperson

KAOMBE: At the helm of CEDE

The Centre for Democracy and Elections (CEDE) has appointed University of Malawi’s Dr. Tsilizani Kaombe as chairperson of its board of directors.

The announcement is made through Unima’s Faculty of Science bi-monthly magazine for May and June, 2022.

Kaombe will serve for three years.

“The Faculty of Science encourages academic staff to participate in community engagement and outreach activities, it is thus pleasing to learn the news of appointment of Dr. Kaombe at CEDE,” reads the magazine.

CEDE Team Leader Aloisius Nthenda said Kaombe was appointed on the basis of his integrity and professionalism thast he has demonstrated in working with civil society organisations when handling national elections monitoring data during the 2014 and 2019 tripatite electionsin Malawi.

“CEDE is confident that Dr Kaombe will provide the required leadership for the organizationto achieve its strategic objectibves,” Nthenda said.

CEDE is a registered non-partisan and non-profit organization operating in Malawi based in Blantyre. The organization seeks to strengthen democratic processes, principles and values through capacity enhancement of democratic institutions, electoral players and stakeholders, research and advocacy in order to increase citizen participation in democracy and achieve sustainable development.

CEDE was founded in December 2021 and got registered in February 2022. It promotes electoral cycle approach in the administration and management of elections.

CEDE collaborates and partners with local and international organizations, networks, development partners and academia to ensure that democracy translates into sustainable development.

The ultimate goal of CEDE is to advance democracy, democratic elections and good governance that meet national, regional, continental and global standards.