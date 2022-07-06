Politicians in Malawi Urged to Unite for Development

By Mphatso Nkuonera

Lilongwe, July 6, Mana: Various religious leaders in the country have appealed to politicians to bury their personal interests and get united for the country to achieve its national development.

The Religious men and women made the plea on Wednesday during the 58th Independence Day National Prayers which was held at Bingu Peace Square in Lilongwe.

In their sermons, they said leaders and people must live with integrity, dignity and corrupt free if the country was to prosper.

Bishop of Mangochi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Montfort Sitima, reading from the Holy Bible from Joshua Chapter 9, reminded the gathering that all leadership comes from God.

“It is unfortunate to see that were are still learning under trees after 58 years of self-rule, it’s unfortunate we are still waiting for rain fed agriculture despite have plenty of open bodies of water. We need to rise up and act collectively in one front to achieve development,” he said.

Different Political parties present during the commemoration of the 58th Independence Celebrations at BICC-Photo by Lisa Kadango Malango

Sitima added that, “We need to act towards achieving national agenda and not protecting personal egos. We need to rise up and stamp out corruption, Malawians must always remember that only when there is unity, countries do progress because any house whose walls are against each other falls down, please let us get united as one nation”.

Rev. Dr. Webster Siame of EH International said time to act and develop the nation is now, urging every citizen to actively participate in the development agenda as regards Malawi 2063.

Vice Chairperson of Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), Sheikh Yusuf Chibwana, in his exhortation and supplication message reading from the Holy Quran Chapter 2 vs 106 and a summary of Chapter 40 asked everyone to fear of God as the only uniting factor.

“The key towards the country’s development hinges on unity, administering justice with impartiality, serving each other selflessly and fear of God; minus these pillars we cannot achieve our vision as a nation,” he said.

During the prayers, President Dr. Chakwera and Vice President Dr. Chilima donated K1 million and K0.5 million respectively towards Malingunde School of the Blind Charity Services to uplift the school’s executions.

This year’s independence celebration was held under the theme, ‘Rise for a Resilient and Prosperous Malawi’ and Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa together with diplomats and chiefs graced the occasion. .