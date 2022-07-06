With Lazarus Chakwera a New Malawi is Rising

President Lazarus Chakwera and madame Monica Chakwera captured during the 58th Independence Celebrations at BICC-Photo by Lisa Kadango Malango

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has assured Malawians both home and abroad that a new Malawi is rising.

Chakwera was speaking on Wednesday during Malawi’s 58th Independence Anniversary Service of Worship held in Lilongwe.

Malawians leader challenged Malawi’s development partners to abandon the failed policy of viewing Malawi as a victim who must be kept in a toxic relationship of donor-and-beggar or servant-and-supervisor, and instead to listen to Malawians and join them in demonstrating to the world that A New Malawi Is Rising.

“I am calling on all Malawians everywhere, here at home and abroad, to join hands in declaring through words and deeds that show the world that A New Malawi Is Rising,” said Dr. Chakwera

He further said: “I call on all public servants in all our public institutions here at home and foreign missions abroad to give and sacrifice themselves fully to quality service delivery that shows the world that A New Malawi Is Rising.”

He also asked Malawians to choose their approach to national development, whether they will sit in the stands as individual spectators pointing out problems in their midst or run on the field as one team to help Malawi achieve its goal of self-reliance and prosperity.

Malawi gained its independence on July 6, 1964.