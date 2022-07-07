Malawian Swimmers Break Personal Records in Budapest

By Twimepoki Mangani

Felipe Gomes(left) Asher Banda (centre)Tayamike Changa’namuno(right) at the Duna Areana Budapest Hungary

Lilongwe, Mana: Three Malawians swimmers show cased positive results in Budapest during the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships that run from June 17 until July 3, 2022.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Coach of the Swimmers, Brave Lifa said that through Malawi Aquatic Union (MAU) the swimmers participated in different event categories and strokes.

“The swimming performances were good, their times were improved and all did somewhat personal best times as highlighted in their entry times and official results,” he said.

Felipe Gomes swam in the 100 metre breastroke with entry time of 1:06.01 and had a final time of 1:06.57 at the Championships, and he had an Entry time of 29.50 for the 50 metre Breastroke.

Tayamika Chang’anamuno Swam in the 100 metre freestyle and 50 metre freestyle , she had an entry time of 1:14.36, a final time of 1:14.96 at the Championships , an entry time of 31.14 and had a final time of 30.81 with a new personal best time for the 50 metre freestyle.

Asher Banda swam in the 100 metre freestyle and 50 metre freestyle he had entry time of 1:04.34 and a final time of 1:03.72 with a personal best time in the long course pool (50 metre) another entry time of 27.86 and swam 28.30 in the championships for the 50 metre freestyle.

President of Malawi Aquatic Union who is also Deputy Minister of Education, Monica Chang’anamuno hailed the swimmers for being able to maintain and even beat their personal records.

“This year as a result of COVID- 19 FINA only paid for two athletes while the Union paid for the other two, however we still have our four slots because of our consistency.

Our participation was on solidarity, we didn’t qualify hence couldn’t win medals however we send our swimmers for the sake of their exposure,” she said.

Chang’anamuno expressed confidence in the production of podium athletes in the near future especially with the completion of the Aquatic Complex because swimmers would practice more after formally having extended breaks because of the cold weather from August to September.

The FINA championships take place every year two years with events such as high diving, open water swimming, artistic swimming and Malawi has been a participant since 2015.