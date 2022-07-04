CDEDI Tells Chakwera to honour his campaign promise of trimming presidential powers, amend section 91 if you are clean

By Iommie Chiwalo

Following persistent inefficiencies from presidency, the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has asked President Chakwera to honour pledge of trimming his powers.

In a letter now also in our custody, CDEDI has warned that will not hesitate to mobilize Malawians to hold peaceful demonstrations and vigils should Chakwera fail to take heed of the appeal so as to force him to act.

CDEDI hints that the general feeling currently among Malawians is that if President Lazarus Chakwera is clean from any corruption scandal, then there is no reason whatsoever for him to change tune on the promises made without being forced by anyone.

“This simply means that if you have nothing to hide, you will champion the amendment of section 91 of the constitution. It is against this background that CDEDI, on behalf of well-meaning Malawians that also double as voters and taxpayers, is giving you Your Excellency, fourteen (14) days to engage the Malawi Law Commission through the Attorney General’s office, to kick-start the amendment process of section 91 of the Republican Constitution, as proof that your hands are clean, and the re-affirmation of your commitment on zero tolerance against corruption,” reads the letter.

The letter is directly addressed to President Chakwera since the promise of trimming the presidential powers were part of his popular Hi5 agenda prior to 2019 general elections.

During campaign Chakwera said his coming in was a declaration of war against theft and corruption, contrary to what is happening now proving that the statement that it was just a political rhetoric.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa acknowledged that the closest Chakwera got on zero tolerance against corruption, was the time during which he opened doors to the ACB to have an interview with him right at the State House, at the height of the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) oil deals investigations.

However, Namiwa says the above feat adds nothing to the fight against corruption when section 91 of the Republican Constitution is brought into the equation.

“Your Excellency, you too can give testimony that this has greatly contributed to the impeding of the crackdown on corruption, as some holders of this office have always found refuge in these presidential powers, and have at times abused them. This is the reason why most Malawians rallied behind you Sir, and resoundingly voted the Tonse Alliance partners into office, with the hope that you would honour your campaign promise to trim presidential powers,” he narrates.

Adding that a clear manifestation that Chakwera has departed from his promises was the fact that he recently gave the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) 21 days to furnish him with a report on the investigations involving British Businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

“This, we believe, was a glaring departure from the promise you made; that you would make the ACB free from political interference, thereby making it independent,” he says.

Namiwa observes that with section 91 of the Malawi Constitution still intact, whatever the ACB did at the State House means very little in the fight against corruption, since in the event that they found colossal evidence linking presidency to the deals, they will have to wait until the President get out of office to commence criminal investigations.

“It is therefore, not a sheer coincidence that most of the high profile corruption scandals involving billions of Malawi Kwachas are deliberately connected either directly or indirectly to the office you are currently occupying,” Namiwa says.

The CDEDI Boss says is time for Chakwera to agree with CDEDI that talks about ending the endemic corruption remains political rhetoric unless presidential immunity is scrapped off in our constitution as promised during campaign period.

“We believe that you had taken cognizance of the consequences of scrapping off the presidential immunity, prior to your announcement during the campaign period that you would take this route. CDEDI would like to further believe that when making this promise during the campaign period, Your Excellency had reflected very thoroughly, and came to the conclusion that the importance of scrapping off the presidential immunity, outweighed its consequences, bearing in mind the harm it is causing to the millions of the marginalized and vulnerable people, that should have been benefiting from public funds that are lost through corruption,” reads the letter addressed to President Chakwera.

Nonetheless, CDEDI is of the view that all is not lost saying the only option the Tonse Alliance government has in order to win back the trust of the people is by swiftly going back to the key promises made to the people of Malawi, and honouring them.

Apart from evident leadership crisis in Tonse Alliance administration, the worsening of social and economic situation, coupled with the recent political instability, has put the legitimacy of President Chakwera leadership into a serious scrutiny.

Statehouse confirms receipt of the letter but asked for more time to comment on the contents therein.