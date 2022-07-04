What a boring State House quack quack thingy

BY JACK BANDA

I listened to part of the State House podium quack quack thingy. I got bored.

After the introduction, I concluded that it was meant to justify the resumption of Chakwera’s crusade globe trotting and criss-crossing the country wasting taxes and bore Malawians with motivational talks and lies.

The funny thing is that, they said that Chakwera secured a deal with Pfizer through a zoom call. Why does he need to start wasting the little foreign currency we got from tobacco when he is more effective on Zoom than when he is airborne?

All that aside, one thing that he says he wants to do in July is an anti corruption conference. He says he has secured funding for that.

Now, at the moment, if the VP speech is anything to go by, the repeal of section 91 as promised by both Chakwera and Chilima is key to the fight agaist corruption and is long overdue.

It is kind of silly and hypocrisy for Chakwera to be getting donor money to organise such a conference this time when his office is in the dumps. His VP who is also his key alliance partner and is the VP of the country nuanced that Chakwera is corrupt and called for immunity to be removed.

Chakwera should not pretend that he did not listen to Chilima’s speech. Nothing is normal. He cannot continue to live the presidency like a hypocrite. And Anthony Kasunda is now starting to lose the bearings, what makes him think that the office of the president is not important to Malawians? The office belongs to Malawians and it is crucial that it is above reproach.

He should use his numerical advantage in Parliament initiate the repeal in this sitting. The other MPs are bound to support that.