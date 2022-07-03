KAMLEPO BACKS CHILIMA: If the alliance was unconstitutional then 2020 election too was unconstitutional

KAMLEPO KALUA: The Vice President Dr. Chilima is right

Veteran Politician Kamlepo Kalua has backed the recent calls by Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima for Tonse Alliance partners to respect the memorandum which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Dr. Lazarus Chakwera signed with UTM Party President Dr. Chilima prior to the court sanctioned presidential elections.

This follows a ‘selfish’ and ‘careless’ statement from MCP’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka, who said the Alliance is unconstitutional, and that his party is not aware of the alliance agreement.

Among others, in the ten year agreement the two leaders agreed that Dr. Chakwera will be a one term president; and that Dr. Chilima will represent the alliance during the 2025 presidential elections, an agreement which Mkaka said MCP is not recognizing.

In ten minutes audio clip made available to the publication, Kamlepo said President Chakwera and his party must respect the alliance pact saying they should stop hiding behind the constitution.

“The Vice President Dr. Chilima is right; President Chakwera and all Tonse alliance partners must respect the alliance agreement and anyone wants to break the pact must pay the costs.

“If MCP is saying the alliance was unconstitutional then the fresh presidential election too was unconstitutional” said Kamlepo adding that if MCP wants to break the agreement must call for fresh presidential elections since Malawians voted for the Alliance out of trust.

Kamlepo, who is one of the pioneers of multiparty democracy in Malawi, further called upon unity of purpose among Tonse Alliance partners for the sake of social-economic development of the country.

On Friday, Dr. Chilima called upon MCP officials who are ‘drunk’ with power not to forget the alliance agreement.

The Tonse Alliance Administration is made up of nine political parties with MCP and UTM as leading partners alongside former President Dr. Joyce Banda’s People Party (PP).