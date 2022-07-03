FRESH ELECTIONS MUST COME: The constitution doesn’t support betrayals of citizens

By Bashir Al Bashir

OLD GOOD DAYS

There was a time, DPP didn’t see rerun. There was no such word from the constitution. Similarly, nullification, no such a word the DPPians could identify from the constitution. It was out of fear of thinking that the blunt MCP sought vote recount- a trial to walk within the explicits of the constitution.

There was only one man who saw rerun, a man who saw nullification. When he stated this, both MCP and DPP were in stitches of laughter, MCP only came in agreement out of desperation not that there minds thought that far; there short sightedness is generic. In pursuit of this version, we saw DPP sweating profusely in court like showers of the bottom. At that point realised the boy is a genius, the constitution can be guided by people at times.

Today, a repeat of the same. None of the very blunt see possibility of fresh election. DPP under APM has never won a SINGLE case. MCP has never won any election case in court in its life time. Two blind legal terrains massaging each other. In their blinding soothing one another in claims of knowledge.

This case does not need parliament, this case will go straight to the court. The courts are aware that this mandate was given on the pretext that voters were voting on the union of Two people, Chilima and Chakwera. Katsonga did not even bring two votes on the presidential elections, neither Chibambo or any other. That is why, there was a special agreement between the two.

What was sold to Malawians was a pact of the two. If the two dismantle, whatever remains is not a choice of the total voters, a section would feel betrayed. The constitution doesn’t support betrayals of citizens. Supposedly in that case fresh election must come in where each shall go as they please and this shall be a shocker.