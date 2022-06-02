Ma Blacks to Perform at Octagon Tower

By Petro Mkandawire

Mangochi, June 2, Mana. Black Missionaries will on Saturday storm Mangochi to perform at Octagon Tower at Namiasi along Monkey Bay road where the reggae outfit will promote Kuimba 12 album.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday, Octagon Tower Director, Dr. Kondwani Mamba said he wants to maintain the standards of Octagon Tower hence inviting the artist to entertain and perform with good typical Malawian music.

“it is my wish to invite prominent artist each and every months to promote Octagon Tower with vibes and enhancing good relationship with my customers and this is why lm inviting Black Missionaries to perform at Octagon,” he said.

In an interview, Black Missionaries Band leader, Anjilu Fumulani said the Missionaries have missed Mangochi so much such that they were looking forward to give Mangochi fireworks adding that they would perform with full energy to entertain music lovers.

“Our audience should expect fireworks since it will be massive and we will give them energetic performance,” he said.

The Band Leader added that people should come in large numbers as Black Missionaries would give them fresh music as the band would promote Kuimba 12 album.

“We will promote our new released album Kuimba 12 and perform other well-known albums,” Fumulani stated.

Other well-known artist like Anthony Makondetsa, Khozie Masimbe, Yanjanani Chumbu, Moda Fumulani will perform at Octagon Tower during the day.