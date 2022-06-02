Kapichira Power Station Rehabilitation to Commence Next Month

By Yamikani Yapuwa

Blantyre, June 2, Mana: Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) has said civil works for the reconstruction of intake dam structure which was destroyed by the Cyclone ANA at Kapichira Power Station is expected to commence by July 1, 2022.

According to EGENCO’s update on Kapichira Power Station restoration efforts published on their website, the company plans to rehabilitate the power plant in two phases that take between three to six months.

“Phase 1 will temporarily reconstruct a cofferdam around the mouth of the damaged fuse plug and redirect water to the intake to resume power generation.

“Estimates show that the actual reconstruction works minus preliminary mandatory requirements, may take three to six months from date of contract with contractor,” the update reads.

EGENCO said that Phase 2 will be the reconstruction of a dam structure with an improved design that will be resilient to the frequent floods the country is experiencing as a result of climate change and catchment area degradation.

“This will be done after redesigning the dam works that will be done after resumption of power generation,” EGENCO said.

The Company said currently it was undertaking an Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for Phase 1 works as per regulatory requirements and a consultant is on the ground doing the work and the activity is expected to be completed by mid-June 2022.

“The actual reconstruction works will commence after conclusion of the ESMP and conclusion of procurement services of Engineering consultants and a contractor.

“Preliminary documents were submitted to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) and a No-Objection was granted for EGENCO to conduct a restricted tender for the reconstruction works,” the company said.

On Monday, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs announced that government has secured US$ 60million funding commitment from World Bank to cater for the Emergency Power Restoration Project from Cyclone Ana disaster for both EGENCO and ESCOM.