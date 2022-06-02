MRA Geared to Meet Set Revenue Target

By Glory Msowoya

Blantyre, June 2, Mana: Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has expressed optimism that it will collect set target of K 1.5 trillion in the 2022/2023 financial year.

MRA’s Commissioner General, John Biziwick said in the month of April 2022 MRA managed to collect K130.46 billion against a target of K 124 .57 billion exceeding the target by K 5.88 billion.

He was speaking in Blantyre on Wednesday during a media interaction with the Commissioner General at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

Biziwick attributed the good performance in the month of April to the introduction of various strategies which are helping in revenue collection.

“Some of the initiatives that we have introduced include; widening the tax net, improving risk management control and governance processes, enhancing date management and business intelligence, strengthening of legal and regulatory framework, performance management system and strengthening of integrity.

“To add on that MRA will continue to deliver information and other services to taxpayers using multiple channels and timely processing of taxpayers services including clearance and release of goods and passengers,” he said.

The Commissioner General noted that the Authority failed to meet the target in the last financial year due to COVID-19 pandemic which negatively affected business operations in Malawi, shortage of forex, global increase in prices for containers and delay in implementation of some tax measures.

“Despite not meeting the target, they managed to achieve a nominal growth of 19 percent as compared to the same period in 2021/2022 fiscal year.

“In 2021/2022 as MRA we managed to collect K 959.6 billion out of K 1, 033.07 billion, the Authority managed to register a performance rate of 92.87 percent,” he said.

Biziwick urged those who failed to honour their tax liabilities in the last fiscal year to come forward and pay their due taxes.

“Talk to us if you are not able to pay all your tax arrears at once. We can always find a wining solution for both you and MRA. We want everyone to positively contribute towards national development and we will be happy to help you to be a tax compliant business or person,” he said.

MRA plans to continue engaging various stakeholders including taxpayers, donors, legislators, enhancing corporate responsibility and branding initiatives.

