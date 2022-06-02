MyBucks Donates Baby Formula Worth MK1.5 Million To ‘Chimwemwe Mu’bereki’ Program

By Moses Nyirenda

MyBucks officials (L)-handing over some of the donated baby formula to Bwaila Hospital Senior Nurse and Kabaghe (Far right)-Pic by Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, June 2, Mana: Lilongwe-Bwaila Hospital based organization that supports orphans of ages 0-2 years known as Chimwemwe Mu’bereki, has pleaded for more support from well-wishers in the country in order to enhance its service delivery.

Speaking on the sidelines of donation of baby formula worth K1.5million by MyBucks Banking Corporation on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Chimwemwe Mu’bereki Programme Manager Glory Kabaghe said that her organization wishes to assist more babies in the country hence the call for support.

“Currently, we are supporting over 200 babies, but we would like to reach out as many babies as possible, that is why we are calling upon well-wishers to support us with funds or materials that would help us to assist the babies.

“We would appreciate if more people come out to support us, it is not them supporting us individuals but supporting the babies that are out there, this is one way of them also supporting Malawi meeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of reducing the infant motility rate,” she said.

Kabaghe commended MyBucks Banking Corporation for responding to the call which her organization recently made to the bank.

“We are very grateful for MyBucks Bank, we wrote a proposal to them a month ago and we received the acceptance last week and we are pleased that now they have donated baby formula to our programme.

“Our funding from donor partners has not been adequate enough to procure formula to be able to reach out to all the children that are in our program,” she said.

MyBucks Marketing & Customer Experience Manager, Linda Nkosi said that her bank decided to make the donation at Chimwemwe Mu’bereki as one way of fulfilling its corporate social responsibility.

Nkosi- we saw positive intention by Chimwemwe Mu’bereki-Pic by Moses Nyirenda

“In our eight years of operations in the country, one of our bank strategic intent has been to becoming the best digital bank in Malawi by social impact.

“As a corporate institution, we saw the positive intention by Chimwemwe Mu’bereki and decided to align ourselves with this great impact and initiative, we believe that our support will go a long way in supporting the babies and toddlers that are being taken care of,” she said.