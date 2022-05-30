Malawi Muslims Warned Against Betting, Gambling

By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza, Contributor

Muslims in the country have been cautioned against engaging in betting or gambling activities describing it as Haram.

The warning has been made following the growing betting and gambling tendency amongst the faith community, including Islam.

In an interview with Malawi Voice on a short while ago Mufti Abdul Rehman Quadri, who Head Imam at Limbe Masjid, mentioned betting and gambling as sinful (Haram) because Allah has already forbidden it.

According to Mufti Rehman, who is also the principal at Qur’an academy, gambling is unlawful means of earning money and its contrary to Islam which, he says, encourages had work and advocate for proper distribution of wealth.

Betting, Gambling is haram- Mufti Abdul Rehman

On his part, Sheikh Kawinga, the chairman for Muslim Forum for Democracy (MUSFOLD), appealed to government and other stakeholders to introduce more development initiatives that would desist people most especially the youth from engaging in betting and gambling as a means of survival.

Recently, Malawi Gaming and National Lottery Board sent seven gambling addicts to St John of God Hospital for rehabilitation treatment, thus according to Board’s Licensing Manager, Mirriam Kumbuyo.

According to the laws of Malawi, betting and gambling are legal and the first gambling act was introduced in 1996. The Act established the operations of the gaming board.

The law requires that betting and gambling is open only to persons above 18 years old to avoid exposing young ones to hazardous environments.