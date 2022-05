Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has hiked the prices of sugar with immediate effect from Monday 30th of May 2022, Malawi Voice has learnt.

According to a statement from Illovo Sugar Malawi, a one kilogram packet of brown sugar is now at MK1, 100 while white sugar will be selling at MK 1,115.

The increment comes barely days after Reserve Bank of Malawi devalued the Malawi Kwacha by 25 percent.