DPP, UDF Alliance Still Intact

DPP and UDF supporters captured during the Masintha rally

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says their relationship with United Democratic Front (UDF) is intact despite the resignation of Atupele Muluzi as UDF president.

DPP’s Mouth Piece Shadreck Namalomba made the remarks in an interview with Zodiak Online barely few hours after Muluzi, a son to former president Dr. Bakili Muluzi, announced his resignation from active politics.

The outspoken Namalomba said the resignation of Muluzi, a former lawmaker for Machinga North East Constituency, will and cannot affect the alliance saying UDF is not an individual party.

Muluzi, a former cabinet Minister, partnered DPP president Peter Mutharika in a court ordered fresh presidential election in 2020.