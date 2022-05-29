Oxfam For Economic Empowerment For Women

By Tione Andsen

Balaka, May 29, Mana: Oxfam has said empowering women economically propels them to positively contribute their social and economic wellbeing of their families and communities.

Oxfam Malawi Country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa made the observation Saturday when she visited Simuke Goat Enterprise Group at Limbani Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Phalula in Balaka as part of monitoring the implementation of Financial Access to Rural Markets Small holder Enterprise (FARMSE) funded ‘Gender Responsive Ultra Poor Graduation project’ Oxfam and Eagles Relief.

She said many women were failing to graduate from poverty due to lack of capacity building in financial and business management and capital investment.

Mihowa added that Village Saving Loans (VSL) have contributed to the improvement of women in their areas and have developed the culture of making savings on the little they have.

“We are seeing women benefiting from the project and they are able to start small scale businesses that are having an impact to their livelihoods which was encouraging to us,” County Director said.

She said it was pleasing that beneficiaries from the Mtukula pakhomo project are benefiting from the project as they are making more savings from their small scale businesses.

Mihowa expressed gratitude to the group for keen on goat farming which was helping them as source of income and manure.

Secretary for Simuke VSL, Agness Thomas thanked FARMSE through Oxfam for providing them with seed money to start small scale businesses to which they have received twice.

She said their group has a membership of 25 with 22 women and three men.

“We the seed money members were able to start businesses and make some savings. Members are able to use their saving to address their basic needs,” Thomas said.

Eagles Relief Volunteer, Elia Maganga suggested that members should be conducted to exchange visits in order to learn more from other beneficiaries of the project.

He said such visit would enlighten them on other areas of operation in order to expand their activities.