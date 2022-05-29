STEKA to Construct Stadium, Media School for Vulnerable Children

By Mayamiko Phiri, Contributor

The project will cost 1 Billion Kwacha- Maseko

Step Kids Awareness (STEKA), Blantyre based haven for vulnerable children, has embarked on an ambitious project to construct a media training school, child care training institute and a stadium.

STEKA Executive Director Godknows Maseko disclosed this during an interview in Blantyre. He stated that the 1 Billion Kwacha infrastructures will be constructed at their vocational training school centre in Lirangwe, Blantyre.

Maseko further said that child care training institute upon completion will be training psychosocial counselors who will fill the gap in the health sector as such counselors are few in the country.

He also revealed that they decided to construct a stadium which will act as sports development centre for Children adding that the stadium will be of high standards, which people will be hired for various activities to generate income for the institution.

Maseko then called upon cooperate world and the general public to join hands with STEKA by assisting in any way they can for the betterment of vulnerable children in the country.

Currently the vocational training school is providing lessons for tailoring and designing, hair dresser and beauty and entrepreneurship to the disadvantaged youths without any charges.

Godknows Maseko and his Wife Helen founded STEKA in 2007, with the goal of removing children from the streets and protecting them from lots of abuses, their lots faced, for instance, abject poverty and lack of zeal for the future, as associated with all street children in Malawi.