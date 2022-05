Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has announced his resignation from active politics and has appointed Lilian Patel as Acting President.

In his resignation letter Muluzi cites going into business for the development and progress of Malawi as reason for his decision.

Atupele, a son to former President Dr. Bakili, was a Member of Parliament for Machinga North East constituency from 2004 until May 27, 2019.