Pachema 2020 FDH Bank Cup

FDH Bank, sponsors of the FDH Bank Cup have announced that the competition’s 2022 season will be Themed ‘Pachema’ signifying the extent of competition among the participating teams.

FDH Bank Head of Marketing and Communications Ronald Chimchere disclosed this when the Bank and the Football Association of Malawi unveiled the 2022 FDH Bank season at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

Chimchere said the sponsors are happy with how the inaugural competition was managed last year saying alot of talent was unearthed during the tournament.

According to Chimchere, the Bank will maintain the K90 Million sponsorship package for the 2022 season with the winners going home with K25 Million.

” As FDH, we would like to thank FAM and football fans for allowing the bank to come into the game by sponsoring the Cup. The 2021 season brought so many surprises as we saw regional teams like Rumphi United defying odds and making it to the semifinals and we even discovered new talent in the competition.

“As we go into the second season, we expect more excitement during the entire competition,” said Chimchere.

In his remarks, FAMGeneral Secretary Alfred Gunda assured FDH that FAM will improve from last year’s competiton in as far as managememt is concerned.

” We appreciate FDH Bank for taking the 2021 competition high. It is through this Competition that some talent was identified. We would like to assure you that what we will continue to improve from what you saw last season.

“The success of the first edition comes because all of us took our roles with diligence and this is what we are going to continue doing this year,” said Gunda.

During the unveilong ceremony, a draw for the preliminary round in all the three regions was conducted.

This year’s competiton will be participated by a total of 72 teams (56 regional teams and 16 Super League teams).

16 teams from the regional Leagues (six from the south and five each from the center and north) will join the 16 super league teams for the national phase.