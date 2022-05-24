Malawi Police Intercept Somali Nationals for Illegal Entry

Police at Liwonde in Machinga district are keeping nine Somali nationals in custody for illegal entry into Malawi.

Liwonde Police Station Public Relations Officer, Ngwashape Msume, has confirmed the arrests on Tuesday morning.

Msume said the arrests were made during routine patrols within Liwonde township were they intercepted a Honda Freed motor vehicle registration number DA 5618 that was ferrying the nine immigrants.

According to Nsume, the driver of the vehicle, Jackson Yahaya, 27 revealed that he was taking the illegal migrants to Nayuchi from Chingeni in Ntcheu.