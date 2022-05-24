Chief Justice Mzikamanda Gives High Court 90 Days Ultimatum

Chief Justice Rezine Mzikamanda has given a 90-day ultimatum to all judges of the High Court to deliver judgments on all outstanding cases.

Acting Registrar for the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal Kondwani Banda has disclosed this to the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

The ultimatum comes barely a month after President Lazarus Chakwera challenged judges in the country to prosecute cases with speed, fairness and professionalism.

Chakwera said Malawians are frustrated with the slowness in investigating, trying and disposing cases.