spot_img
spot_img
16.2 C
New York
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chief Justice Mzikamanda Gives High Court 90 Days Ultimatum

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Chief Justice Rezine Mzikamanda has given a 90-day ultimatum to all judges of the High Court to deliver judgments on all outstanding cases.

Acting Registrar for the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal Kondwani Banda has disclosed this to the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

The ultimatum comes barely a month after President Lazarus Chakwera challenged judges in the country to prosecute cases with speed, fairness and professionalism.

Chakwera said Malawians are frustrated with the slowness in investigating, trying and disposing cases.

Previous articleChilima Urges People to Embrace Development Projects
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc