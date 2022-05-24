spot_img
Musician Kell Kay Heartbroken, Martse Remains Left Blantyre

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Kay and Martse

Malawian RnB artist Kell Kay said he was heartbroken to learn about the death of Hip-hop artist Martse.

The award winning hip-hop star Martse died on Monday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre where he was being treated for burn wounds.

Posting on his official facebook page Martse’s diss mate Kell Kay said: “My brother, I am going to miss you.

“This is a hard pill to swallow but God knows best. Thank you for all the memories you will forever be in our hearts”

Meanwhile, the remains of Martse born as Martin Nkhata have left Mthunzi Mortuary in Blantyre, where thousands of people gathered to pay their last respect, for Lilongwe.

His body is expected to be laid to rest tomorrow at Area 18 Cemetery in the capital city Lilongwe.

