Tuesday, May 24, 2022
No Retreat, No Surrender: Anti-Chizuma Vigils to Continue

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Chizuma Under Fire For Breaking the Law

One of the organizers of anti-Martha Chizuma vigils, Agape Khombe says the Concerned Citizens will go forward with current vigils between Parliament Building and Kamuzu Mausoleum premises till authorities address their demands.

The seven-day vigils which commenced on 21st May, 2022 aims at forcing the President Lazarus Chakwera and the Public Appointment Committee of parliament to fire the ACB Director General over a leaked audio.

Khombe said the grouping will not be tormented with the installing tactics portrayed by the Malawi Leader Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on addressing their demands.

He has since refuted the speculations about misunderstandings amongst the group’s leaders arguing that the grouping is unbreakable.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

