Chilima Urges People to Embrace Development Projects

By Andrew Mkonda

Chilima: Let us not leave everything in the hands of the government

Karonga, May 23, Mana: Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has urged people in the country to start embracing development projects which government is implementing across the country to avoid having sub-standard infrastructure.

Chilima made the call Monday in Karonga District during his official engagements in the north with district councils on progress of reforms program.

He said some of the poor infrastructure such as roads that the country is currently experiencing is due to lack of ownership by the people who were supposed to monitor the implementation of such projects.

“Very soon government will start rehabilitating the M1 Road from Lumbazi to Chiweta and there is need for communities along the road to have keen interest in making sure that the contractors deliver standard work.

Let us not leave everything in the hands of the President and his Vice. We all have a role to play in making sure that we have good quality infrastructure in the country,” said Chilima.

On public reforms, the Vice President advised Karonga Disttrict Council to work tirelessly with the goal of upgrading the district to a secondary city as highlighted in pillar number three of the Malawi 2063.

“Karonga is a face of Malawi since it borders with Tanzania, therefore there is need for the council to come up with projects that would make the district have al face progress befitting a secondary city ,” he said.

Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa urged for mindset change and patriotism spirit among the citizenry for the betterment of the country. “We need to love our country regardless of our culture, tribe and political affiliations'” said Kyungu