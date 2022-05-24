spot_img
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Latest

You can’t fly all the way to Davos to pose with a signage Mr President

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

Cheap Stunt Let me give context to this photo.

This is the photo befitting a Gardener or Security Guard accompanying the President to Davos. NOT The President Himself.

These Photos are called: I have Been To Photos.

The Head of State Staff must share images where the President is with other World Leaders. Addressing the Forums. He mustn’t be seen to pose with Flag Poles, Trees & Flowers. Certainly not at Taxpayers expense.

He can’t fly all the way to Davos to pose with a signage. This photo is as good as posing with a Coffin or Corpse of an icon.

I don’t blame the President.

I instead say; The President Press entourage are a bunch of tobacco farmers who understand nothing of Branding, Image & Decorum.

Apa ndachita manyazi kwambiri.

These are not things to share with enlightened, civilized, educated, travelled and exposed citizenry.

Ndawala pa Town……🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️

Ine Ndwiiii……🇨🇭🇨🇭

