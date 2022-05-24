Funding Woes Impede Department of Information

By Hastings Yobe

Lilongwe, 19 May, MANA: The Parliamentary Committee on Media Information and Communication has said that it will lobby for more funding for the Department of Information (D.O.I) as one way of empowering the department to be effective in providing services it’s services.

Members of the Committee led by the Chairperson Honorable McNice Aboo Naliwa (MP) made the sentiments recently when the committee made visited the DOI offices and the Regional Information Offices for the center at area 3 in Lilongwe.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Chairperson for the committee Honorable Naliwa (MP) said the committee was impressed to note that currently the department is trying hard to provide all services despite having limited resources.

“We have appreciated the good work the department is doing and we are really impressed to see and hear what they are doing with the resources they have,” Naliwa added.

He said considering the vital role of the department in servicing other MDAs his committee will lobby parliament to consider increasing budget allocation for the department.

One of the members of the committee Hon Kamlepo Kalua (MP) encouraged members of the committee to jointly lobby for more resources.

Kalua who is a member of Parliament for Rumphi East observed that the department budget allocation has been decreasing over the years, a development, he described as a ‘pathetic situation’ for the department.

Director of information Chikumbutso Mtumodzi commended the committee for visiting the offices saying it gives government an opportunity to see the problems the department is facing.

“This is very encouraging and historical since there are a lot of issues that deserve their attention and am sure they will help us,” said Mtumodzi.