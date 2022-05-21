Gospel Diva Eliza Mponya to Drop Mwandiulutsa

By Blessings Kaunda

Mzuzu, May 20, Mana: Renowned female gospel artist, Eliza Mponya is set to release a new song titled ‘Mwandiulutsa’ which speaks about what she has experienced and passed through in her life.

Speaking in an interview Friday, Mponya said she has composed the song so that people should know what she has been going through not only as an artist but also as a person.

“Mwandiulutsa is a song that talk about my life. When I look back and where I am now, the Lord has indeed been faithful to me. I survived eight road accidents, suffered disappointments, faced rejection and several attacks from some people,” Mponya said.

She said the song is coming out just to appreciate what God has done and continues to do for her adding she experienced the hard times and it is not out of my wisdom but God’s will.

“I am appreciating the love of God in this track. Like an eagle he made me fly over my challenges,” she added.

The artist further said she has plans to launch an album and conduct several shows in all the three regions within 2022 at the dates to be announced.

According to Mponya apart from being an artist she is also a pastor and has ministry for ladies called Shunammite Woman saying she manages the two fields out of passion.

One of her Facebook followers, Davie Destiny Chirwa said he is waiting for the song.

“Eliza every song of you is good and you are blessed. We are waiting to listen to that music,” Chirwa said.