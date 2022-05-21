Cholera Vaccination Starts Monday in Blantyre

By Sanenje Nkhani Mussa

Blantyre, May 20, Mana: Blantyre District Heath Office (DHO) will be rolling out the first round of Oral Cholera Vaccine campaign in the district.

Speaking during the District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting Blantyre Environmental Officer Nelson Kumwenda said the DHO is set to roll out the vaccine in all areas of the district.

“So far the country has registered 202 accumulative confirmed cholera cases and as of now, Blantyre has 86 cumulative confirmed cases and four cumulative deaths from 10 health facilities.

“There are a number of factors that are contributing to the rise of Cholera cases in the district like poor hygiene and sanitation, the use of contaminated water sources in different communities and delays in seeking treatment when one is found with cholera symptoms,” Kumwenda explained.

Blantyre district council’s Director of Planning and Development for Tamanya Harawa, has urged all stakeholders to take part in fighting cholera saying the situation is worrisome and people need to pull their socks to reach out to a large number of people with cholera messages.

‘’People in the community have the responsibility of taking care of those with Cholera by preparing and giving them ORS immediately they notice signs of the disease and then rush with them to the nearest health facility because If not treated, a person with Cholera can develop severe dehydration, leading to death, ’’ said Harawa.

This year, the first Cholera case was reported in Machinga district on 28th February and since then, six districts namely Chikwawa, Neno, Blantyre, Nsanje, Mulanje, Machinga have been affected.