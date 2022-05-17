ACB ready to continue prosecuting Muluzi, As AG Thabo says excited with Supreme Court Ruling

Chizuma and Thambo at the court today

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it is ready to continue prosecuting the K1.7 billion graft case involving former president Dr Bakili Muluzi.

The ACB’s Director-General, Martha Chizuma made the remarks earlier today after the Supreme Court of Appeal in Blantyre, dismissed Dr Muluzi’s appeal case where he was challenging section 32 Subsection 2 (c) of the Corrupt Practices Act, where he questioned whether it was necessary to leave the burden of proof of innocence to the accused person.

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda said he was excited with the ruling as the continuation of the case means the fight against corruption is on track.

Chizuma has since indicated that the ACB will be waiting for a date communication to continue hearing the case in the High Court.

The ACB has been prosecuting former president Dr Bakili Muluzi since 2009.

The State insists that the K1.7 billion is an unexplained wealth.

So far, at the High Court, only 2 witnesses have testified in the case and four Judges of the seven Supreme Court Justices who heard the appeal retired.

It is alleged that Muluzi, 79, and his former personal secretary, Lyness Whiskey, took K1.7 billion ($12 million) meant for Malawi during his 1994-2004 presidency. The funds came to Malawi as aid from Taiwan, Morocco and Libya.