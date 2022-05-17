Pastor Salanje Gives Pastor Joram Four Month Ultimatum  

South African based Malawian Man of God, Pastor Hastings Salanje of God’s Chapel Ministries, has given his former errand-boy and associate pastor Khumbo Jaram four months ultimatum to shut down his ministry.

The controversial Pastor Salanje has given the ultimatum barely two weeks after Pastor Joram, who is the father and founder for Holy Nation Church, left Salanje’s ministry to form his church.

According to Pastor Salanje, ‘God’ is angry with Pastor Joram for launching his ministry and within the next four months his ministry will collapse.

“God is angry, that thing will not last more than four months if it does then God did not call me,” said Pastor Salanje.

Recently, Pastor Joram told the media that he left Salanje’s ministry in peace and with blessing for Salanje himself.

However, Pastor Salanje has indicated that he fired Pastor Joram for launching an attack of him {Salanje) through his wife.

“I didn’t invite you but you came yourself to me, with love I welcomed you and taught you everything, I gave you money; but in all of that you decided to be using your wife to insult me for no reason until God told me to take you out of the church,” said Salanje

Pastor Joram, who has so far received a lot of support from powerful men of God from across the Globe, has a lot of followers in South Africa and other countries due to his powerful teaching and anointing.