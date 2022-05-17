BATATAWALA BACK IN COURT: State Set to Parade 16 Witnesses

The Department of Immigration Services procurement contracts case involving businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala and three others continue at the Blantyre Magistrate Court on Tuesday with the State parading one more witness.

Batatawala is being accused of inflating figures to dupe the government.The State has 16 witnesses to be paraded in the case.

He is also accused of defrauding the government of K1.5 billion and laundering money amounting to K2.5 billion.

Answering the charges together with Batatawala are three former top officials of the Department.Senior Resident Magistrate, Martin Chipofya, is hearing the matter.