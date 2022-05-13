spot_img
Police Warn Dedza Communities Against Mob Justice

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
MANDA: Be alert and work with the police rather than judging and applying inhumane tactics to crucifying other human beings

The Malawi Police Service (MPs) in Dedza district has warned community members against executing mob justice on suspects.

Dedza Police Deputy Publicist, Cassim Manda, sounded the warning during a sensitization meeting with community members at Mpalare Village in the district, where cases of mob justice are rampant.

According to Manda, the police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of mob justice in the district.

Manda further reminded the residents that their responsibility as community members is to be alert and work with the police rather than judging and applying inhumane tactics to crucifying other human beings based on unsupported judgement.

Manda (Centre) and Community members- Photo Credit Dedza Police Public Relations Office

In his remarks, Group Village Headman (GVH) Mpalare said that his subjects will no longer be involved in the act of vigilantism as these were happening because they were lacking knowledge of the law.

Dedza Police Public Relations Office embarked on a campaign dubbed anti-vigilantism, an initiative which includes formulation of a booklet with related information.

