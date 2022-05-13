Malawi Police Recruitment Scandal Under ACB Probe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has commenced investigations into the alleged fraudulent recruitment of some recruit constables by the Malawi Police Service in the 2021/2022 cohort following a complaint.

In a May 11, 2022 letter ACB Director Martha Chizuma points that her office wants to obtain information from three concerned officers in the Human Resource Department of the law enforcing agency.

This comes a month after 70 young people, suspected to be Members of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth league, were turned back from various police training schools after going to the schools without being invited for training.

It is reported that a senior member of MCP from Lilongwe, Chipiliro Kaliyopa, was charging the MCP youth league members up to K150 000 each as fees to have places in the latest police recruitment for training.

Reports further indicated that the MCP through its headquarters stamped fake papers for their youths to be admitted at the school but the school administration had to put their feet down to political pressure.’