Veep Chilima Flies to South Africa

Malawi’s workaholic Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima, has left the country for Durban in South Africa to attend the fifth Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour.

The conference is scheduled for Sunday, May 15, 2022 to Friday, May 20, 2022 and Chilima will return on Tuesday, May 17 2022.

“On Sunday 15th of May, I will address the conference on behalf of His Excellency the President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera,” Dr. Chilima posted on his official facebook page.

The conference has been organized against the backdrop of concerns raised by a 2021 global report on child labour which shows that the number of children involved in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide, representing an increase of 8.4 million children since 2017.