ANTHU AMAFIKA POTOPA: Minister’s Convoy Stoned in Rumphi

Deputy Minister of Health, Enoch Phale, has been treated as an outpatient at Rumphi district hospital following minor injuries he sustained after his vehicle was attacked by some people as he was coming from Bolero in the district.

District Commissioner {DC} for Rumphi, Emmanuel Bulukutu, has confirmed the development a short while ago in an interview with Zodiak Online.

He said the deputy minister was in the district to appreciate challenges facing public health facilities in the district.

During the attack, two government vehicles including a Toyota TX used by the minister and another from Central Medical Stores Trust Mzuzu office have been damaged.

It is reported that some people, who hid near Bolero roundabout, pelted stones at the ministerial convoy, which was coming from Mwazisi side.