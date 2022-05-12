S.Africa Based Malawian Artist Praise Mkwezalamba to Drop Gospel Album

South Africa based Malawian up-coming gospel artist, Praise Mkwezalamba, is set to launch his first gospel album entitled ‘Moyo Wanga Usakaiwale’.

In an interview with Malawi Voice on Thursday, Mkwezalamba said all is set for the album launch slated for 5th of June in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“I can confirm that all is set for the album launch,” said Mkwezalamba adding that: “It has not been an easy journey to reach this far but I that God almighty that he has faithful helping me to reach far.”

The launch will be spiced by Andrew Mbalasa, Glory Mlotha, Steve Kalumbamoyo and other Malawian artoiststs based in the Rainbow Nation, South Africa.

According to Mkwezalamba, the album ‘Moyo Wanga Usakaile’ comprises eleven songs which include Ambuye Mundikonze, Ndikweza InuandMundisunge.

Mkwezalamba hails from Nkoma village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre district.