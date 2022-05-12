Southern Region Water Board Targets 5,000 Customers in Free Water Connection Program

By Solister Mogha

Zomba, May 12, Mana: Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) has rolled out free water connection and targets 5,000 customers.

Speaking on Wednesday during a Media briefing, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for SRWB, Rita Makwangwala said the exercise has commenced in all the five districts that the Board operates.

She said in Zomba, connections were being made in Thondwe and Jali townships.

Makwangwala said so far, SRWB has received 1,200 applications that were under scrutiny with regards to the stipulated government guidelines.

“Processes of free water connections started immediately Minister of Water and Sanitation made a pronouncement; since then, the board has been busy procuring materials and assessing applications,” she said.

The PRO said the free water connection was only applicable to domestic customers.

“Apart from connecting customer’s applying for domestic use, the board will only be responsible for a distance of 24 metres which means a customer whose house is beyond 24 metres will have to buy materials for the remaining distance,” she added.

Makwangwala assured customers of total supply of water despite the additional number.

As part of easing pressure on Malawians, on April 1, 2022, government announced the introduction of free water connections.