Tonse Alliance to Expire in 2025–MCP

GOOD OLD DAYS: Chakwera, Chilima during campaign

Lead Tonse Alliance Partner, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has defended some of its members, Harry Mkandawire and Catherine Gotani Hara who have publicly endorsed President Lazarus Chakwera to be the party’ torch bearer in the 2025 presidential election.

MCP’ spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali has told Zodiak Online a few minutes ago that although the party’ candidates are elected at a convention; this does not stop members from expressing their opinions.

“The Tonse alliance government is from 2020 to 2025. MCP members are discussing issues beyond 2025 and we don’t think this can affect the alliance,” says Rev Munthali.

But Livingstonia based political analyst, George Phiri has warned the party to trade carefully considering that most of them do not know what Dr Chakwera and Dr Saulos Chilima agreed before going into an alliance.- ZODIAK ONLINE