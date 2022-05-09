spot_img
Monday, May 9, 2022
DMI St John the Baptist University Clarifies on NCHE Accreditation

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Technical Advisor for DMI St John the Baptist University, Professor Golden Msilimba, has clarified on the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) public communication regarding the temporary suspicion of education program at its Mangochi campus.

Professor Msilimba was speaking during a graduation ceremony of 116 students, who have graduated with certificate in counseling and psychotherapy and HIV testing services, in Blantyre.

He emphasized that DMI St John the Baptist University is in fully operation at Blantyre and Lilongwe campuses with all programs accredited by NCHE.

According to Professor Msilimba, all the concerns raised by NCHE have been fully addressed through the association of private universities in Malawi.

He further said the university has since recruited additional professors in education and they have also revised teaching practice handbook.

Director for HIV Viral Hepatitis in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Rose Nyirenda, who was the Guest of honour during the Graduation, commended DMI St John the Baptist University for complementing government efforts in training psychotherapy counseling personals.

