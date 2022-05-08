Holy Nation Church International to Go Global–Pastor Jolam

South African based Malawian highly respected man of God Pastor Khumbo Jolam, who is the father and founder for Holy Nation Church International, says his mission is to preach the gospel to the universe.

Pastor Jolam, the former errand boy for Pastor Hastings Salanje Ministry, was speaking during Holy Nation Church International’s first Sunday Service held at 1 Tungsten Street, Kempton Park in South Africa.

“Today being our first day of services, I am so happy to announce to you our plans to reach out to entire global in few months. We have the grace and very speed grace, we are going to shake nations with the gospel from today,” said Pastor Jolam

He added: “Holy Nation Church is here to stay; we are opening more branches soon after we finish putting everything in place. We are a church that will respect Human Dignity, Human Rights; we are the church that will respect the laws of the land,”

Pastor Jolam, who has so far received a lot of support from powerful men of God from across the Globe, has a lot of followers in South Africa and other countries due to his powerful teaching and anointing.