Veep Chilima Urges Malawians to Support Ndi Moyo Palliative Care Trust

By Moses Nyirenda

Chilima (R)-giving a trophy to the representative of the best team-Photo by Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, Mana: Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has appealed to the public to support Ndi Moyo Palliative Care Trust in order to expand its charity work of helping sick people in the country.

He made the plea on Saturday after presiding over Ndi Moyo Palliative Care Trust annual fundraising golf tournament which was held at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Chilima said Ndi Moyo Palliative Care Trust is doing a commendable work in the country hence it needs to be supported.

“It is not easy to help people who are critically sick and condemned; the work which Ndi Moyo Palliative Care Trust is doing in the country is angelic.

“Hence I am urging Malawians to support this noble course financially so that many patients who are in great pain should be reached out with help,” Chilima said.

He therefore thanked companies including; Medhealth, Toyota Malawi and Prime Insurance Company Limited, among others for sponsoring this year’s Ndi Moyo Palliative Care Trust fundraising golf tournament.

Medhealth Chief Executive Officer, Bright Kamanga said that his company is committed to supporting initiatives that would help to improve people’s health in the country.

Chilima-getting ready for a symbolic T-off- Photo by Moses Nyirenda

Ndi Moyo Palliative Care Trust Founder, Lucy Kishindo Finch said that she was overwhelmed with the great support which golfers and companies show during the golf tournament.

“I did not expect that many companies and golfers could come and support our fundraising golf tournament, I am really thankful for that,” she said.

She also said that, their centre which is in Salima district registers 500 patients from Salima and surrounding areas every month, hence she said that the funds that have been raised during the golf tournament will go a long way towards supporting these patients.

According to Finch, Ndi Moyo Palliative Care Trust provides free medical help to patients with life threatening illnesses such as cancer, among others.

Finch also said that, apart from providing medical help to patients, they also provide education support to the children of the patients under Ndi Moyo’s ‘Give a Child a Chance’ programme.