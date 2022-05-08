I am open to constructive criticism – Chakwera tells Nkhoma Synod

By Nellie Kapatuka

Lilongwe, May 8, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has said that people in the country are free to provide guidance to his administration.

The President said this on Sunday at Nkhoma C.C.A.P. Church where he congregated for prayers.

Dr. Chakwera said acts of intimidation to those who provide criticism have no place in his administration and that he would not allow such acts to happen under his watch.

Said Chakwera: “Malawi is a democratic country where people have the freedom of speech and association hence everyone is free to criticize and also provide my leadership some guidance as we work towards developing the country”.

On his visit to Nkhoma CCAP, the President said he wanted to cement further government and the church’s relationship which he said dates way back to 130 years ago.

He commended the CCAP Nkhoma synod for contributing to the country’s development in areas of health and education through the many schools and hospitals which it runs including the Nkhoma Synod University and Nkhoma Mission hospital.

Chakwera has also asked the church to continue praying for his administration which he says is facing a number of challenges including huge debts incurred in the past.

“Covid-19 and climate change have exacerbated the challenges we have as a country but be assured that we are working towards finding long lasting solutions.

The recent trip to the USA by the Vice President and Minister of finance is one of the steps to the country’s economic growth and recovery on the path to the realization of Malawi Vision 2063,” he said.

In his remarks, Moderator for CCAP Nkhoma Synod, Reverend Phillip Kambulire thanked the President for choosing to pray at Nkhoma among the many churches.

Kambulire said it is the responsibility of the church to pray for the President and the country’s peace saying God’s blessings can only be manifested when peace reigns in the country.

Kambulire has since pledged the church’s commitment to continue working with the government in developing the health and education sectors.

“We as a church do realize that developmental activities cannot be championed by government alone. We all need to hold hands and work together to develop our nation,” he said.

Among notable faces at the prayers were Minister of Youth and Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda, Deputy Minister of Education Monica Chang’anamuno, MCP Regional governor Zebron Chilondola, Senior chief’s Kalumbu and Chadza among others.