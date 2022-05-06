spot_img
Photos: Malawian Man Caught Red-Handed Having Sex with a Goat

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A 20 year old man identified as Thokozani Tchalesi was caught red-handed having sex with a goat at Nthondo Village in Ntchisi district.

Police Publicist for Ntchisi, Sergeant Yohane Tasowana, said the suspect was caught in the act by the owner of the goat.

According to Tasowana, the owner heard a strange noise from the grazing land prompting him to go and check what was happening.

During the check he found the suspect busy having canal knowledge with his Goat. The owner reported the issue to Nthondo Police Unit which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect Tchalesi has been charged with bestiality, and will appear in court soon to answer the charge leveled against him.

