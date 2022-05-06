Two Malawians Found with Albino Bones

The Malawi Police in Mchinji district are keeping in custody two men for being found with human bones suspected to be of a person with albinism.

The two suspects have been identified by the police as Fredreck Tilawe and Mika Mayiko.

According to Central West Region police spokesperson, Alfred Chim’there, the suspects were arrested at Lezinala village, in the area of Senior Chief Mavwere in the border district.

Chim’there said in March this year, the two exhumed the bones from Keliyala village in Mozambique and buried them in a pit at the compound of one of the suspects pending for a possible market.

Meanwhile, police are hunting for three other suspects including two Mozambicans in connection to the same.