spot_img
spot_img
14.1 C
New York
Friday, May 6, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Two Malawians Found with Albino Bones

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Malawi Police in Mchinji district are keeping in custody two men for being found with human bones suspected to be of a person with albinism.

The two suspects have been identified by the police as Fredreck Tilawe and Mika Mayiko.

According to Central West Region police spokesperson, Alfred Chim’there, the suspects were arrested at Lezinala village, in the area of Senior Chief Mavwere in the border district.

Chim’there said in March this year, the two exhumed the bones from Keliyala village in Mozambique and buried them in a pit at the compound of one of the suspects pending for a possible market.

Meanwhile, police are hunting for three other suspects including two Mozambicans in connection to the same.

Previous articlePOLICE RECRUITMENT SCAM: Malawi Police Yet to Arrest MCP Official Kaliyopa the ‘Conman’
Next articlePhotos: Malawian Man Caught Red-Handed Having Sex with a Goat
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc