POLICE RECRUITMENT SCAM: Malawi Police Yet to Arrest MCP Official Kaliyopa the ‘Conman’

Untouchable Kaliyopa

The Malawi Police are yet to arrest, Chipiliro Kaliyopa, a suspect in the police recruitment Scam, almost two weeks now since the police launched manhunt.

Kaliyopa, a senior member of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), is alleged to have collected money from seventy MCP’s youth in order to help them join the Malawi Police Service.

The development came to light in April after officials from Limbe Police Training School in Blantyre evicted the youths from police training school for being recruited illegally.

Some youths who are reportedly members of MCP youth league, claimed that they paid K150, 000 each to Kaliyopa for their recruitment, accusations which Kaliyopa vividly denied.

On 23 April, Deputy National Police Spokesperson Harry Namwaza appealed to Kaliyopa to hand himself to police.