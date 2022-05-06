FDH Bank gives K2 million for Press Freedom Day celebrations

Ndanga (left) receives the dummy cheque from Nkando-Jussab

Home grown and listed FDH Bank has given K2 million towards the 2022 2022 World Press Freedom Day celebrations slated for this weekend in Mzuzu and Nkhata Bay districts.

Presenting the cheque in Lilongwe, FDH Bank head of Corporate and Institutional Banking Mary Nkando Jussab said the bank felt honoured to As FDH Bank Plc we are honoured to sponsor the activities which include award categories of Sports Journalist of the Year, Lifetime Achiever Award, Best Girl and Women’s Award as well as commemorative T-Shirts.

“As a homegrown institution, we recognise the importance of putting our people first and resonate with the values that are important to the people of Malawi under our sustainability program, FDH Cares, which has Our People, Our Environment, Our Community and Our Economy as its pillars.”

“We recognise the integral role the media plays in the country at large and to different stakeholders and partners including the financial sector and FDH Bank Plc. On top of this, FDH Bank Plc believes that the media helps in enhancing customer service, financial inclusion and helps companies obtain a competitive environment, therefore, a true partner,” said Nkando Jussab.

She said true partnership means it is equally important for companies to support the initiatives that are of great value to the media hence FDH Bank Plc taking part in reflecting the fundamental principles of Press Freedom, evaluation of the state media and press freedom in the country and efforts in defending journalists.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter president Theresa Ndanga thanked FDH Bank for the support saying it will go a long way in making this year’s celebrations a success.

“As MISA Malawi, we are excited and appreciate the support that FDH Bank plc has given us as we celebrate the World Press Freedom Day on Saturday. We know businesses are struggling, but FDH has come through to support our cause. This support will go a long way in motivating journalists and encourage them to conduct themselves professionally,” said Ndanga.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is ‘Journalism under surveillance’.



