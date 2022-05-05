spot_img
spot_img
13.6 C
New York
Thursday, May 5, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Controversial Prophet Austin Liabunya Cries Over His Father’s Death

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Austin Mkuwatha, a father to Malawi’s controversial Prophet Austin Liabunya, has died at the age of 90.

Prophet Liabunya confirmed the development through a press statement posted on his official facebook page.

According to Prophet Liabunya, his father died at Lilongwe Central Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

“With great sadness, I’m devastated to announce the death of my father, Austin Mkuwatha at the great age of 90,” posted Prophet Liabunya

He added: “At this point our family finds strength on 1 Thessalonians 4:13….’Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope’.”

The remains of late Austin Mkuwatha will be laid to rest at his home village Bwanje in Ntcheu district.

Previous articleNtcheu Central Lawmaker Mbawala Cautions Political Aspirants
Next articlePolice Arrest ‘Hardcore’ Criminals in Nkhotakota  
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc