Controversial Prophet Austin Liabunya Cries Over His Father’s Death

Austin Mkuwatha, a father to Malawi’s controversial Prophet Austin Liabunya, has died at the age of 90.

Prophet Liabunya confirmed the development through a press statement posted on his official facebook page.

According to Prophet Liabunya, his father died at Lilongwe Central Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

“With great sadness, I’m devastated to announce the death of my father, Austin Mkuwatha at the great age of 90,” posted Prophet Liabunya

He added: “At this point our family finds strength on 1 Thessalonians 4:13….’Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope’.”

The remains of late Austin Mkuwatha will be laid to rest at his home village Bwanje in Ntcheu district.