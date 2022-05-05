spot_img
Ntcheu Central Lawmaker Mbawala Cautions Political Aspirants

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Maston Kaiya

Ntcheu, May 5, Mana: Member of Parliament for Ntcheu Central, Dr. Albert Mbawala, has cautioned political aspirants that have began campaigning in the newly drafted constituencies to take heart and wait until the proposed areas are gazetted by Parliament.

Mbawala, who is also Minister of Mining, made the remarks on Wednesday in Ntcheu during a public hearing in the on going constituency and ward boundaries exercise by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

“Some legislators and Councillors are campaigning in the newly established constituencies; this is very wrong and can cause unnecessary fights. The constituency development fund -CDF that we are currently receiving is meant for the people who voted for us in 2019,” he said.

On the demarcation exercise, Mbawala said he was happy with the meeting which he described as very peaceful and fruitful.

MEC Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale said the electoral body convened the meeting to get stakeholders views and reactions in the new draft maps for constituency and ward boundaries.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

