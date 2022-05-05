Police Arrest ‘Hardcore’ Criminals in Nkhotakota  

Police in Nkhotakota district have arrested two men for allegedly conspiring to commit crimes in the district.

Police Publicist for the district, Paul Malimwe, has identified the suspects as Francis Phiri and Harrison Ligumucha.

According to police findings, the said suspects are among criminals who have been terrorizing Nkhotakota district and were being hunted.

“On May 03, 2022, police were tipped by members of the community that the suspects were conspiring with some other criminals to commit a felony in the district,” said Malimwe

He added: “Following the tip, police made a follow-up that led to the arrest of the duo at Nkhotakota Night Club,”

After being searched, the suspects were found with breaking equipment such as pinfold, knives, burglars, gloves and hack-saw.

Meanwhile, according to Malimwe the police in the district are hunting for the remaining suspects who are at large.