Malawians Told to Emulate Life of Late Ambassador Charles Msosa

By Leonard Masauli

Lilongwe, 2nd May, 2022, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has said that Malawians should emulate from Late Ambassador Charles Msosa who worked with selflessness, humility, hard work and integrity to contribute to the development of the Country.

Speaking on behalf of the State President during the funeral ceremony of Late Ambassador Msosa held at Kaning’a, C.C.A.P Church in area 47 on Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo said the President is saddened by the passing of the late Msosa who worked hard to contribute to the development of the Country.

Tembo said the President appreciate the efforts by Late Msosa, saying they worked together in many foreign government engagements such as in Ethiopia.

“As a country we have lost a hardworking man who worked with selflessness, humility and integrity to contribute to the development of the Nation.

The State President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is asking Malawians to emulate the hardworking spirit portrayed by Late Msosa,” said Tembo

Malawi’s representative to African Union, Levi Jere said the Late Ambassador worked hard to promote values of all Malawians at Africa Union thereby contributing to the realization of the agenda 2063.

Jere further said the African Union, and the African Union Economic Commission for Africa is saddened by the death of the Late Ambassador Msosa.

Dr Charles Mwansambo who spoke on behalf of the bereaved family said the whole family is in deep shock by the passing of Late Msosa and he thanked the State President for the support to the family.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved Children, Dr Takondwa Msosa said his late father was a unique soul full of humility, selflessness, kindness and integrity and that his legacy shall live on in the family.

He thanked the Malawi community in Ethiopia and others for the support given to the family during the trying time.

Late Ambassador Msosa graduated from Chancellor College with Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration before travelling to United States of America for his Masters of Public Administration from Virginia Commonwealth university.

Professionally, the Late Msosa joined Civil service in 1983 and he worked in various government Ministries as Principal secretary, he also worked at the United Nations, before being appointed as Malawi Ambassador to Ethiopia on 9th October 2021.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima have condoled the bereaved family with Mk1.5 million and MK1million respectively.

Late Ambassador Msosa is survived by a wife and three Children; and his body has been laid to rest at Area 18 cemetery.

Late Ambassador Msosa, until his death on Monday 25th April, 2022, was the Malawi’s Ambassador to Ethiopia as well as African Union Economic Commission for Africa.